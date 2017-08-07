Asian stocks gain on US data; Yen holds drop

Employees of a foreign exchange trading company work under monitors displaying the Japanese yen’s exchange rate against against the US dollar (top) and Japan‘s Nikkei stock average in Tokyo. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Aug 7 — Asian equities advanced after strong US hiring data on Friday bolstered American stocks. The yen was little changed today after sliding by the most in 1 ½ weeks on Friday.

Stocks in Japan, Australia and South Korea gained at the start of trading for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday for a ninth straight day to close at a record, while the greenback averted a fourth-straight weekly slide after government figures showed employers added workers at a solid clip and wage growth picked up in July. The S&P 500 Index ended one point below an all-time high to cap a weekly gain, while the Dow’s winning streak is the longest since February. The 10-year Treasury yield rose as the notes pared a weekly advance. Oil trimmed a weekly loss, while gold slumped.

Broad-based hiring in July along with stronger household incomes and buoyant consumer confidence may give the Federal Reserve reason to raise interest rates later this year as it seeks to normalise monetary policy. The dollar’s bounce propelled it higher from the lowest since 2015 as investors sought faster growth in economies outside the US

China expressed confidence that new United Nations sanctions would help bring North Korea to the negotiating table to end its push for nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. Vice President Mike Pence disputed a report Saturday suggesting that he may be among Republicans preparing for run for president in 2020 if Donald Trump doesn’t seek a second term, calling it “laughable and absurd.”

Among the key events looming:

Indonesia reports second-quarter GDP, and economists are calling for a rebound to 4.07 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth after a contraction in the first three months of 2017. China’s foreign reserves probably expanded to US$3.075 trillion (RM13.1 trillion) in July. Australian job advertisements in July are coming, as well as Japan’s leading and coincident indexes for June. Later in the week we get Chinese and Japanese trade data, South Korean unemployment and Australian reports on business and consumer sentiment, as well as a slew of European factory output indicators, including German industrial production for June today. In the US, inflation data is due later in the week. The market will also be parsing speeches from US policy makers this week, including Neel Kashkari, the Minneapolis Fed president.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.5 per cent, while the S&P/ASX 200 Index in Sydney was up 0.8 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.3 per cent. Contracts on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index were slightly lower. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index added 0.3 per cent. Contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 9.22am in Tokyo after the gauge advanced 0.2 per cent on Friday; the MSCI All-Country World Index rose 0.4 per cent last week.

Currencies

The yen slid 0.1 per cent to 110.80 per dollar as of 9.22am in Tokyo, The euro was higher at US$1.1785 after losing ground on Friday as the dollar rebounded on the non-farm payroll data. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. It rose 0.6 per cent on Friday as the greenback advanced against all its G-10 pees after the jobs data beat economists’ forecasts.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points on Friday to 2.26 per cent. Futures on Australian bonds of similar maturities were trading lower today.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude retreated 0.1 per cent to US$49.53 a barrel. Gold declined 0.1 per cent to US$1,257.53 an ounce, after losing 0.8 per cent Friday. — Bloomberg