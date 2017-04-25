Asian stocks gain after global rally; yen steady (VIDEO)

A pedestrian taking shelter from rain walks past an electronic board showing various countries' share prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 4, 2014. — Reuters picHONG KONG, April 25 — Asian equities edged higher, after a rally that swept across financial markets in the wake of French elections.

The euro held on to its biggest advance since June while the yen was steady after yesterday’s declines.

Japanese equities rose for a fourth day, after the MSCI All-Country World Index closed at a record and European shares surged to a 20-month high.

Markets jumped after Emmanuel Macron advanced as the favorite in the presidential runoff over nationalist Marine Le Pen, easing concerns that the country will leave the euro currency bloc. Australia and New Zealand are closed today for Anzac Day.

With anxiety over the French elections fading, investors are turning their attention to a raft of other potential market-moving events this week, including corporate earnings and US President Donald Trump’s agenda for the world’s largest economy.

Trump will call for cutting taxes for individuals and lowering the corporate rate to 15 per cent when he unveils his plan on Wednesday, according to a White House official.

Traders will also be keeping an eye on North Korea for any signs of provocation, as Kim Jong Un marks the 85th anniversary of the Korean People’s Army today.

Chinese markets will be in focus after the Shanghai Composite Index fell below its 200-day moving average yesterday for the first time since late September.

Declines for Chinese equities extended into a third week as the country’s authorities ramped up their campaign to reduce financial-system risk by tightening the screws on leverage. — Bloomberg