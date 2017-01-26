Asian stocks extend rally after Dow tops 20,000

A man cycles in front of electronic boards showing Japan's Nikkei average (right) and the Dow Jones average (left top) outside a brokerage in Tokyo November 10, 2016. — Reuters picTOKYO, Jan 26 — Asia kept a global equities rally going, with stocks in Tokyo and South Korea advancing after the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed past 20,000 for the first time. Bonds and gold were steady after a selloff while the yen fluctuated.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed to the highest level since September as US corporate earnings reignited investor optimism in economic growth. Japan’s Topix jumped more than one per cent for a second day, led by financial shares, while the nation’s currency swung between gains and losses.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was steady after topping 2.50 per cent yesterday. Gold rose after a two-day drop, and oil climbed back above US$53 (RM234) a barrel.

While corporate earnings bolster the bullish sentiment toward equities, investors are also encouraged by early signs of US President Donald Trump’s policies.

He has taken steps to fulfill pro-growth campaign promises, including identifying possible infrastructure projects, approving two oil pipelines and cajolling American carmakers into building plants in the US The improved sentiment comes after traders this month began to seek haven assets amid concern that gains after Trump’s election had gone too far.

“The US economy is doing well, corporate earnings are good and it looks like Mr Trump’s policies will keep improving the economy,” said Mitsushige Akino, an executive officer at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co in Tokyo. “With bond yields increasing, we’re seeing gradual moves from bonds to risk assets.”

Australian and Indian markets are closed today for holidays.

Here are the main moves in markets — stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index added 0.9 per cent as of 9.38am in Tokyo, climbing for a second day and reaching the highest since Sept. 22. The Topix jumped 1.3 percent, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. leading gains among financial stocks. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.2 per cent, and New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.3 per cent.

The Dow rose 155.12 points to 20,067.83. The rise from 19,000 was the second-fastest 1,000-point run in the measure’s history. It’s up 9.5 per cent since Trump’s election. The S&P 500 Index jumped 0.7 per cent to a record.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.3 per cent, while Germany’s DAX rose to the highest level since May.

Bonds

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was little changed, after jumping five basis points to 2.51 per cent on Wednesday, the highest level of the year. The yield on the benchmark Bund due in a decade rose six basis points to 0.46 per cent, the highest level in a year.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1 per cent to 113.16 per US dollar, after climbing 0.5 per cent yesterday. The US dollar was lower against most Group of 10 currencies. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.1 per cent after reaching the lowest level since November yesterday. The currency is poised for a fifth straight weekly decline.

Commodities

Gold added 0.1 per cent to US$1,202.14 an ounce, after dropping 1.4 per cent over the previous two sessions as optimism around corporate earnings fueled risk appetite. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5 per cent to US$53.03, after losing 0.8 per cent yesterday as a US government report showed crude and fuel inventories increased. — Bloomberg