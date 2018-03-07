Asian shares fall as key Trump adviser’s departure heightens trade war fears

A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 9, 2018. — Reuters pic TOKYO, March 7 — Global stocks and the US dollar slumped today after a key advocate for free trade in the White House announced his resignation, fanning fears President Donald Trump would go ahead with tariffs and risk a trade war.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, seen as a bulwark against protectionist forces within the Trump administration, said yesterday he was leaving.

S&P 500 futures dropped more than one percent and set the downbeat tone for Asia.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.25 per cent.

Australian stocks fell 0.75 per cent and Japan's Nikkei retreated 0.2 per cent.

“If you're looking for an excuse to sell, this is the kind of announcement that certainly causes short-term downward pressure,” said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New Jersey, regarding Cohn's resignation.

“He (Cohn) came from Wall street and certainly large institutional investors felt he was very credible in his spot.”

South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend and rose 0.3 per cent amid a perceived easing of regional tensions, following news yesterday that South Korea would hold its first summit with the North in more than a decade.

Cohn's resignation, however, poured cold water on a recovery in risk appetite in wider markets that followed news of the inter-Korean talks.

In the currency market, the US dollar fell as much as 0.6 per cent to 105.45 yen, near its 16-month low of 105.24 touched on Friday. The US dollar had risen to 106.470 yesterday amid speculation that Trump could be coaxed away from imposing tariffs.

Against the Swiss franc, the US dollar also shed 0.3 per cent to 0.9375 franc, while the euro edged up 0.05 per cent to US$1.2412.

“The worst outcome for financial markets, in terms of potential to create volatility, would be a confirmation of rising trade friction and benign neglect of the US dollar in the short term,” said analysts at ANZ.

The Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso tumbled as Cohn's departure was seen as raising risks Washington could walk out of Nafta.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.5 per cent to C$1.2936 per dollar while the Mexican peso dropped 0.5 per cent to 18.83 to the US dollar.

Crude oil prices fell as investor risk appetite in the broader markets cooled, with Brent futures surrendering the previous day's gains to drop 0.85 per cent to US$65.24 (RM254.65) per barrel.

Spot gold stretched the previous day's rally and touched US$1,340.42 an ounce, highest since Feb. 26.

Other safe havens like government bonds also fared well. US Treasury debt prices rose and as a result the 10-year benchmark note yield declined two basis points to 2.858 per cent. — Reuters