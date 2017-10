Asian shares edge up slightly after strong US data

A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic TOKYO, Oct 5 — Asian shares were a tad firmer today, taking their cues from strong US data although holiday-thinned trade and uncertainty about the impact of recent hurricanes on the US economy are likely to keep investors cautious.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.1 per cent.

In Asia today, trade is expected to remain subdued with China, Hong Kong and South Korea closed for public holidays and analysts cautioning against reading too much into index moves.

Wall Street's three major stock indexes rallied to fresh highs yesterday as did MSCI's all-country world stock index.

The Institute for Supply Management's index of non-manufacturing activity rose to 59.8 in September, its highest reading since August 2005, pointing to the resilience of the vast U.S. services sector despite disruption from two powerful hurricanes.

However, data from private payrolls processor ADP showed monthly hiring slowed to an 11-month low of 135,000 although this was better than economists' median forecast.

“Shares markets were supported as economic data was generally strong,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

Economists expect tomorrow's nonfarm payroll report, one of the most closely watched pieces of economic data in financial markets, to show a similar slowdown.

They estimate a payroll increase in September of 90,000, substantially lower than the average over the past year of around 175,000, though some say investors may need to pay attention to state data due on Oct 20 to exclude the impact from hurricanes.

The data also helped to lift bond yields off lows, though the market remained in well-worn ranges.

“Because US economic data for August to October is likely to be disrupted by hurricanes, markets may show a much smaller response to them,” said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.

“In that regard, the market will be focusing more on policy issues, such as tax cuts and the choice of the next Fed chair,” he added.

High-rated bonds were helped also in part by worries about Catalonia's independence vote from Spain.

Spanish bond yield shot up to the highest level since March, stretching the gap over German benchmarks to the widest in more than five months after Catalonia's secessionist leader said the region will declare independence in “days.”

The country's Ibex stock index posted its worst single-day loss in 15 months with a 2.85 per cent decline yesterday.

Catalonia will move to declare independence from Spain on Monday while Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's government called on Catalonia to “return to the path of law” first before any negotiations.

In currency markets, the euro traded little changed at US$1.1761, off Tuesday's 1-1/2-month low of US$1.16955.

The US dollar stood at 112.77 yen, capped below last week's high of 113.26.

Oil slipped after a surprising jump in US crude exports to a record two million barrels per day fanned worries about global oversupply.

Brent crude futures hit a two-week low of US$55.38 (RM234.53) per barrel yesterday and last stood at US$55.75. US crude WTI futures also hit two-week low of US$49.76 per barrel and last traded at US$49.90. — Reuters