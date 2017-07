Asian shares edge up as investors await Yellen testimony

A man holding an umbrella walks in front of an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 7, 2015. — Reuters pic TOKYO, July 11 — Asian shares and the US dollar cautiously edged higher today, as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on when the central bank would tighten US monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged a few points higher in early trading, with sentiment underpinned by technology-led gains on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 0.1 per cent, while Australian shares slipped 0.2 per cent.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, added 0.1 per cent to 96.094 ahead of Yellen's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before Congress tomorrow and Thursday.

“Normalisation of monetary policy in the coming months is almost priced in, and the Fed will start shrinking its balance sheet in September, and this does not necessarily mean a delay of rate hikes,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

“This is supporting the dollar as a positive factor, and limiting its downside at the moment,” he said. “I think Yellen will confirm that rate hikes are coming, and that balance sheet shrinkage will come.”

Against its Japanese counterpart, the US dollar added 0.2 per cent to 114.21, moving back toward a two-month high of 114.30 touched overnight, while the euro inched slightly lower on the day to US$1.1393.

The Canadian dollar was nearly flat against its US counterpart as investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision tomorrow.

Forecasters are divided on whether the central bank will raise rates but data from the overnight index swaps market shows that money markets are almost fully priced for an increase, while an 80 percent chance of a second hike has been implied by December.

Crude oil prices extended their overnight gains, even as increased drilling activity in the United States and uncertainty over Libyan and Nigerian production cuts clouded the future supply outlook.

US crude futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$44.56 (RM191.45) a barrel after adding 0.4 per cent yesterday, while Brent crude was 0.3 per cent higher at US$47.04. — Reuters