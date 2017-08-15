Asian shares, dollar rally as North Korea blinks

Visitors looks at an electronic board showing the Japan's Nikkei average at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, February 9, 2016. — Reuters pic TOKYO, Aug 15 — Asian shares rallied and the dollar firmed this morning after North Korea’s leader signaled that he would delay plans to fire a missile near Guam, further easing tensions and prompting investors to move back into riskier assets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 per cent, with South Korea <.KS11> up 0.6 per cent and Australia 0.7 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 1.2 per cent, with a tailwind from a weaker yen. The yen tends to gain in times of crisis on assumptions that Japanese investors will repatriate assets.

On Wall Street yesterday, US stocks recovered from last week’s selloff, when fears of conflict between the United States and North Korea helped wipe out nearly US$1 trillion (RM4.29 trillion)) from global equity markets. The S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day per centage gain since April.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un received a report from his army on its plans to fire missiles toward Guam and said he will watch the actions of the United States for a while longer before making a decision, the North’s official news agency said this morning.

US President Donald Trump did not have any fresh words for Pyongyang, but Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned yesterday that the US military would be prepared to intercept a missile fired by North Korea if it was headed to Guam.

“We have North Korea saying they will wait, and Trump not saying anything at all, compared to his past promise of ‘fire and fury,’” said Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief FX strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“That added up to good news for the dollar, bad news for the yen,” he said.

The dollar was up 0.4 per cent at 110.06 yen, pulling further away from last week’s eight-week low, while the euro gained 0.4 per cent to 129.69 yen.

The euro was flat on the day against the dollar at US$1.1784, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, added 0.1 per cent to 93.476.

Against the Swiss franc the dollar edged higher, after jumping more than 1 per cent yesterday.

The dollar rose as traders unwound their bearish bets made last week after Friday’s disappointing US inflation data dampened expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again this year.

New York Fed President William Dudley said that it was not unreasonable to think the central bank would begin trimming its US$4.2 trillion balance sheet in September and hike rates again this year, provided economic data holds up.

Crude oil futures steadied after tumbling more than 2.5 per cent yesterday in volatile trade.

US crude futures rose 1 cent to US$47.60 a barrel.

Brent crude added 2 cents to US$50.75.

Spot gold prices skidded 0.3 per cent to US$1,277.66 an ounce, extending their fall from yesterday when they shed half a per cent. — Reuters