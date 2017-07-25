Asian currencies subdued ahead of Fed, peso at one-week high

The South Korean won eased off four-month highs against the US dollar even after the government upgraded its outlook on economic growth this year. — Reuters pic TOKYO, July 25 — Most Asian currencies treaded water today as the US dollar recovered mildly from a 13-month low, while investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting later in the global day.

The US dollar rose marginally against a basket of currencies as investors awaited details from the Fed on its plan to reduce its US$4.2 trillion (RM18 trillion) bond portfolio, a move that could put upward pressure on long-term interest rates and drive funds away from emerging markets.

“Markets today are taking a cautious stance ahead of the FOMC meeting,” Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group in Singapore, said.

“We have also seen the USD getting sold off quite a bit in the past weeks, which has pushed up Asian currencies, such that many of them are at a point where market participants are a bit cautious about pushing them any further,” Goh added.

The Chinese yuan edged slightly higher against the dollar. China's central bank will inject 140 billion yuan

(RM88.7 billion) into money markets today, traders said.

The Philippine peso rose to a more than one-week high against the US dollar.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in his State of the Nation address yesterday, called on the Senate to pass a tax reform bill to help finance his administration's US$180 billion infrastructure programme.

The Indian rupee and the Thai baht edged slightly weaker.

South Korean won

The South Korean won eased off four-month highs against the dollar even after the government upgraded its outlook on economic growth this year.

“I think the currency is starting to look a bit stretched after a recent strong run,” said Khoon Goh. “We'll need to see if the current underlying growth of the economy is set to pick up, which will be important for the won to sustain its strength.”

South Korea revised its projected economic expansion upwards to 3 per cent in 2017, the fastest in three years, and vowed to maintain an expansionary fiscal policy that would support job creation.

Taiwan dollar

The Taiwan dollar held steady, hovering around the one-week highs stuck against the US dollar yesterday, poised for its third consecutive session of gains.

“Leading indicators suggest that economic activities will gain further momentum in the months ahead, given that the electronics sector will enter the peak season in 2H, monetary policy remains accommodative and fiscal stimulus is on the way,” DBS said in a research note. — Reuters