Asian currencies subdued ahead of Fed meet, Taiwan dollar edges up

The Taiwan dollar gains about 0.2 per cent to the US dollar, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals. — Reuters pic SINGAPORE, March 19 — Most Asian currencies softened versus the US dollar today, marking a slow start to a potentially tense week amid caution ahead of a key US Federal meeting.

Markets are bracing for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's first monetary policy meeting tomorrow and a widely expected 25 basis point rate hike. The key focus is, however, on whether policy makers forecast four rate hikes this year, instead of the three projected earlier.

“Consensus suggests the hurdle is high for the Fed to shift to four dots, but markets are on guard and with good reason,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading, Asia Pacific, Oanda.

“While a March rate hike is a foregone conclusion, many Fed policymakers have upgraded their growth outlook for 2018.”

Recent data supports economic optimism, such as US industrial production that surged in February, boosted by strong increases in output at factories and mines.

While this has underpinned the dollar, the greenback continues to be pressured by concerns US trade tariffs could hurt the global economy. It was down about 0.2 per cent against the Japanese yen today.

Regional currencies

The South Korean won shed about 0.5 per cent and fell to a near two-week low. The country is in discussions with the United States over amendments to an existing bilateral free trade agreement, known as Korus.

The Philippine peso also fell, clocking its worst intraday session in nearly 3 weeks. A current account deficit in the country has weighed heavily on the peso, which ranks among the worst performing regionals for the year.

The Singapore dollar and the Thai baht were also lower.

Taiwan dollar

However, the Taiwan dollar rose about 0.2 per cent to the US dollar. The currency has been underpinned by strong economic fundamentals, and is considered to be undervalued, as opposed to its regional peers.

Taiwan's export orders likely grew at a much slower pace in February than the previous month, but the softening was likely due to the timing of the Lunar New Year holidays, not a sudden weakening in global demand, a Reuters poll showed.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed legislation that encourages the United States to send senior officials to Taiwan to meet Taiwanese counterparts and vice versa, angering China, which views the self-ruled island as a wayward province. — Reuters