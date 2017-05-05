Asian currencies subdued after rout in commodities

Bucking the trend, the Japanese yen gained 0.2 per cent against the dollar. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, May 5 — Most Asian currencies edged lower today as fresh falls in commodity prices raised concerns about the health of the global economy.

Chinese iron ore futures plunged to their lowest since January, extending this week's losses and dragging steel down as well, with investors liquidating long positions amid growing worries about slowing construction and infrastructure demand.

In other commodities, oil slumped to five-month lows yesterday amid record trading volume in Brent crude, as

Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other producers appeared to rule out deeper supply cuts to reduce the world's persistent glut of crude.

Markets also remained cautious ahead of US government payrolls report expected later in the day, following March's underwhelming 98,000 figure. Economists on average expect 185,000 jobs were created in April.

Attention will also be on Fed officials including Fed Chair Janet Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, who are due to speak today.

“Any indication of wage pressure, coupled with speeches from Yellen, Fischer, Williams, Rosengren, Evans and Bullard would keep market players on their toes going into the weekend,” OCBC Bank said in a note.

The Malaysian ringgit was among the big decliners, weakening 0.2 per cent against the US dollar as government data showed that annual export growth in March slowed slightly from the previous month.

Exports in March rose 24.1 per cent from a year earlier, beating economists' forecast of a 19.2 per cent rise, but were down slightly from the 26.5 per cent increase in February.

The trade surplus in March narrowed to RM5.4 billion from February's RM8.7 billion.

“The exports reflect the impact of higher commodity prices previously. From a forward looking perspective, it's the outlook for those prices that matters. The sharp decline in energy prices has likely weakened sentiment on the ringgit in the short term,” said Tariq Ali, investment strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.

Bucking the trend, the Japanese yen gained 0.2 per cent against the dollar.

Japan's finance ministry has proposed to launch bilateral foreign exchange swap arrangements of up to US$40 billion (RM billion) with South-east Asian nations to enable Tokyo to provide yen funds to these countries during times of financial crisis.

Asian currency positioning

Sentiment toward Asian currencies has improved from two weeks ago, as worries about the risk of an anti-establishment shock from the French presidential elections subsided, a Reuters poll showed yesterday.

Bullish bets on the Taiwan dollar nearly doubled compared with the previous poll two weeks ago, and rose to the largest since February 2011, according to the poll of 15 analysts, traders and fund managers.

The Taiwan dollar, which hit a 2-1/2 year high of 29.940 per US dollar on Wednesday, has rallied this year on the back of foreign investor inflows into Taiwanese equities.

Volatility in the currency against the US dollar is “unavoidable,” and the central bank would not intervene in response to continuing foreign fund inflows, Taiwan's central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday.

Among other Asian currencies, investors were estimated to have increased their long positions in the Indian rupee to the largest since May 2014.

The rupee had hit a 20-month high against the US dollar on April 26, as India's benchmark stock indexes rallied to record highs.

Indonesian rupiah

The Indonesian rupiah edged lower today to a near one-month low against the US dollar.

Indonesia, South-east Asia's largest economy, grew 5.01 per cent in January-March on an annual basis, the statistics bureau said.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.34 per cent.

The government's growth target for 2017 is 5.1 per cent, while Bank Indonesia is forecasting a 5.0-5.4 per cent growth. — Reuters