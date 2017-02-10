Asian currencies slip as Trump’s tax plan pledge lifts US dollar

South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on US 100 dollar notes in this file photo illustration shot December 15, 2015. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Feb 10 — Asian currencies fell today as the dollar gained a lift after President Donald Trump vowed to announce a “phenomenal” tax plan, renewing hopes for the possibility of pro-growth US fiscal policies.

Losses for regional currencies were tempered by better-than-expected Chinese January trade data that pointed to an encouraging start for the world's second-largest economy and bodes well for others in Asia.

The Chinese trade data came against a backdrop of positive risk sentiment and gains in regional equities, said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.

The South Korean won fell 0.4 per cent to 1,150.03 per US dollar, after slipping to 1,154.5 at one point, the won's weakest level since Feb. 1.

A near-term focus for the won is today's summit between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which could have a significant influence on Japan's yen, sending ripples to other Asian currencies such as the won.

Most other Asian currencies also retreated, with the Malaysian ringgit slipping 0.2 per cent against the greenback.

The US dollar gained a boost after Trump promised a “phenomenal” tax plan in a White House meeting with airline executives yesterday, although he offered no specifics while citing the need to a lower tax burden on businesses.

The White House said Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.

The comments by Trump provided a catalyst for the US dollar's rise and led to a pullback in Asian currencies, said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.

“Still, Asian currencies seem to be pretty firm even as US bond yields have risen,” Murata said.

Such resilience in Asian currencies stems from positive economic fundamentals, underpinned by decent growth in developed economies such as the United States, Murata said, adding that China's economy also seemed to be doing alright for now.

Weaker yuan

China's yuan weakened against the US dollar today, with news the Trump administration is stepping up efforts to improve US-China relations, setting up a period of possible fresh catalysts for the currency market.

Trump agreed to honour the United States' “One China” policy during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said late yesterday.

Washington's acknowledgement of China's position that it has sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan comes amid increasing tensions between the two nations, with Trump's threats while campaigning to label China a currency manipulator keeping global markets on edge.

Today, however, the yuan trades were relatively subdued, and there was no notable impact on the markets from the upbeat Chinese trade data either, traders said. — Reuters