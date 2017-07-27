Asian currencies rally on Fed inflation view, China yuan at nine-month high

The Thai baht rose to its highest in more than two years against the US dollar on positive economic data. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, July 27 — Asian currencies rallied today as the US Federal Reserve's cautious inflation assessment sent the US dollar to 13-month lows and rekindled interest in emerging markets, with the Chinese yuan surging to a more than nine-month high.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged as widely expected, and said it would start unwinding its massive bond portfolio "relatively soon," but also noted that overall US inflation had declined.

The US dollar skidded to 13-month lows against a basket of currencies, while US Treasury yields tumbled.

"We think the Fed's statement was slightly polarised as they did sound a bit more convinced about job market recovery, though they were unequivocally admitting to the inflation miss," said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizhuo Bank in Singapore.

"We do anticipate a further correction in the US dollar, premised mainly on the fact that we expect the ECB to taper more emphatically towards the end of the year."

Today, the Chinese yuan jumped to its highest since October 2016 against the dollar.

"The euro and sterling were also up against the US dollar. I think Asian currencies are taking all these cues," Varathan added.

The Korean won surged against the US dollar to its highest in four months.

The won was also underpinned by data showing the country's gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6 per cent in the second quarter, in line with a Reuters estimate.

The Thai baht rose to its highest in more than two years against the US dollar.

Thailand's economy is still expected to grow 3.6 per cent this year although exports are likely to increase more than earlier forecast, the country's finance ministry said today.

Chinese yuan

The Chinese yuan rose against the US dollar today, to its highest in more than nine months. The yuan was also on track for its best session in nearly two months.

China's central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.7307 per US dollar, the strongest level since Oct 18.

Indian rupee

The Indian rupee rose to a more than two-month high against the US dollar today, a day after Indian equities closed at record highs.

India's broader NSE index rose 0.56 per cent yesterday to end above 10,000 points for the first time, while India's benchmark BSE index also finished 0.48 per cent higher at a record closing. — Reuters