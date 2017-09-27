Asian currencies languish on Yellen comments and foreign outflows

The Thai baht was down 0.3 per cent, touching a one-month low as caution sets in ahead of the Bank of Thailand's policy meeting. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 27 — Most Asian currencies declined today after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pressed the need to continue with rate hikes, lifting the dollar and US Treasury yields and reducing the appeal of regional currencies.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said yesterday that the Federal Reserve needed to continue gradually raising interest rates despite broad uncertainty about the path of inflation.

The US dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 93.07, near the one-month high it touched yesterday.

"Asian currencies are weaker today largely due to the stronger greenback overnight on the back of Yellen's more hawkish comments about US interest rate policy," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia Research at ANZ.

"Also helping the US dollar is continued talk about potential tax reforms."

The US administration and Republicans in Congress are due to announce a tax plan today, in which corporate taxes are expected to be reduced.

"Material progress with US tax reforms may see a sustained USD rebound," Maybank said in report.

Such a rebound would not help regional currencies, which have been battered in the last few weeks by rising geopoliticaltensions around North Korea.

Analysts said foreign investors are leaving regional equities and bond markets as USTreasury yields rose.

"The (Asian)currencies which will be impacted more will be those that have been prime beneficiaries of large foreign investor inflows," said ANZ's Goh.

Regional exchange data showed foreign investors have sold more than US$3 billion (RM12.6 billion) in shares from India, South Korea and Taiwan so far this month. These three markets have lured foreigners since the start of the year, helping their currencies register strong gains against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee, South Korean won and Taiwan dollar, have all declined on the day.

China's yuan fell to its weakest level in nearly a month but recouped its losses as the market grew nervous over how much further the central bank would allow the currency to weaken. Earlier in the day, the central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the third day in a row.

The Malaysian ringgit was another loser on the day, declining a quarter per cent while Taiwan's dollar also dipped, breaking a key support at its 100-day simple moving average (SMA).

Thai baht

The Thai baht was down 0.3 per cent, touching a one-month low as caution set in ahead of the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy meeting.

A Reuters poll showed 21 out of 22 analysts expected the BOT's benchmark interest rate to remain unchanged, shrugging off calls from the government and businesses for a cut to contain the strength of the baht.

The baht is the best performing Asian currency against the US dollar this year, with gains of more than 7 per cent.

"We don't think a 25-basis point rate cut would do much to spur economic activity, with interest rates already at such low levels" said ANZ's Goh.

"In addition, household debt levels are already quite high."

Thailand's household debt-to-GDP ratio stood at about 80 per cent, according to IMF data.

India and Indonesia are the only two countries in Asia to cut interest rates this year. — Reuters