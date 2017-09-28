Asian currencies fall as dollar, US yields rise on Trump’s tax proposal

The high-yielding Indonesian rupiah has come under pressure after two successive rate cuts. SINGAPORE, Sept 28 — Asian currencies took a beating today after US President Donald Trump's proposal for a tax overhaul lifted the dollar and US bond yields, reducing the appeal of regional currencies.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to a one-month high of 93.575, while the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest since July 13 at 2.3425 per cent.

"By and large Asian currencies are falling on a much stronger dollar trend, particularly driven by a sharp rise in US Treasury yields on the back of Yellen's comments and growing speculation that the US tax reform could be easier to push through now," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Trump yesterday proposed the biggest US tax overhaul in three decades, offering to cut taxes for most Americans but prompting criticism that the plan favours the rich and companies and could add trillions of dollars to the deficit.

The jump in USbond yields reduced the yield margin for investors buying Asian bonds over US Treasuries.

Data from central banks showed investors in Asian bonds have started reducing their holdings as 10-year government bonds of South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan now offer almost same returns as US Treasuries of same tenure.

The South Korean won, the Thai baht, the Taiwan dollar and the Indonesian rupiah all declined about half a per cent or more today.

Foreign investors also didn't spare equity markets. They have sold shares worth about US$2 billion (RM6.65 billion) in Taiwan this month, US$1 billion each in India and South Korea, and US$700 million in Indonesia.

"We are already seeing equity outflows from Asian equity markets and this has started to reflect in currencies, as well," said Tariq Ali, an investment strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.

"In the case of India and Indonesia, equity market valuations are expensive, so it's not surprising."

Technical indicators too showed bearish signs for regional currencies. The South Korean won, the Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee broke supports at their 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) this week, while the Singapore dollar breached its support at 50-day SMA.

"Finally, emerging-market volatility is picking up from a very low level after declining through the year. We believe the stronger USD has been the main trigger," said Standard Chartered's Ali.

Indonesia rupiah

The rupiah touched its lowest since December while bonds declined sharply.

Analysts said the high-yielding currency has come under pressure after two successive rate cuts.

"Bank Indonesia cut (rates) aggressively in two months in a row and that left real yields pretty low" said Mizuho's Vishnu.

Indonesia's central bank is "in principle" consistently maintaining the rupiah exchange rate to reflect fundamentals via market intervention, a senior official said today. — Reuters