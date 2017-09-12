Asia to extend global equity rally as bonds slide

Equities in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Australia all signaled gains. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Sept 12 — Asian equity futures pointed to a higher start for regional markets after the S&P 500 Index rose to a record high and Treasuries tumbled as Hurricane Irma wreaked less havoc than forecast and tensions with North Korea eased.

The S&P 500 jumped the most since April to close at its first record in a month and the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 22,000. Equities in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Australia all signaled gains. Bloomberg’s dollar index rose for the first time in eight days and the 10-year Treasury yield climbed past 2.10 per cent. Oil advanced amid signs that predictions about Irma’s wrath were overdone.

Moves in favour of risk assets that began yesterday morning were built on throughout the day, culminating in a broad US equity rally and a slide in expectations for stock-price volatility. The UN Security Council yesterday approved a watered down proposal to punish North Korea for its latest missile and nuclear tests, omitting an oil embargo and a freeze of Kim Jong Un’s assets.

The key events this week:

Apple Inc will reveal its newest products today, which will probably include new iPhones and a fresh version of the Apple watch. US retail sales and inflation data are due this week. The Bank of England will almost certainly leave policy unchanged Thursday, even though the UK inflation reading two days earlier may show a pickup. Also due this week, data on China’s August industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment. Australia releases jobs data on Thursday. Data is due today on India inflation and Philippine trade.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index added 1.1 per cent. Futures were flat at 7am in Tokyo. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1 per cent to the highest in a month. Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average advanced 0.6 per cent in Singapore. Contracts on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.5 per cent. Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.3 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.6 per cent for the first advance in more than a week yesterday. The yen was at 109.39 per dollar after sinking 1.4 per cent yesterday, its steepest decline since January.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose eight basis points to 2.13 per cent, the highest in a week.

Commodities

Gold was steady at US$1,327.53 (RM5,572.97) an ounce after sinking 1.4 per cent yesterday. West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at US$48.10 following a 1.2 per cent gain yesterday. — Bloomberg