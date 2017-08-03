Asia stocks to start mixed as stellar run assessed

Corporate results are dominating sentiment this week with investors betting profit growth warrants higher equity prices. Friday’s report on the US employment market may provide the next inflection point, as investors look for clues on the strength of the world’s largest economy and the Federal Reserve’s next policy move. — Reuters file picSINGAPORE, Aug 3 — Asian stocks faced a mixed start to this morning’s trading after surging to the highest level in almost 10 years, with investors assessing the strength of company earnings before American labor-market data provides the latest clues on the health of global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke 22,000 for the first time, lifted largely by Apple Inc.’s post-earnings gain, in an otherwise lackluster day for US stocks. Tesla Inc. rose in late trading as the company burned less cash than forecast.

The euro, the best-performing Group-of-10 currency this year, maintained its surge against the dollar and the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.27 per cent.

Friday’s report on the US employment market may provide the next inflection point, as investors look for clues on the strength of the world’s largest economy and the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney may signal a more hawkish tone at its quarterly Inflation Report this morning. The central bank will likely keep rates on hold. US jobs data on Friday will probably show employers added about 180,000 workers in July.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were flat in Singapore trading, while they declined on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index. Contracts on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2 per cent. The S&P 500 Index added 0.1 per cent and the Dow rose 0.2 per cent. Tesla shares were up more than 7 per cent in after-hours trading.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1 per cent yesterday. The euro was at US$1.1856 (RM5.079) after climbing 0.4 per cent in the previous session.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.27 per cent yesterday. Germany’s 10-year yield held at 0.49 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was flat in early trading. It rose 0.9 per cent to settle at US$49.59 a barrel yesterday. Record demand for gasoline helped ease concerns that increasing crude production from America’s shale fields will worsen a global glut. — Bloomberg