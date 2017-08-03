Asia stocks start lower as stellar run assessed

HONG KONG, Aug 3 — Asian stocks started this morning's trading session lower after surging to the highest level in almost 10 years, with investors assessing the strength of company earnings before American labor-market data provides the latest clues on the health of global growth.

Stocks from Japan to Australia retreated, dragging down the MSCI Asia Pacific Index from its highest since December 2007.

South Korea’s index tumbled 1.2 per cent, pulled lower by Samsung Electronics Co. and engineering stocks that declined on additional government measures to cool the housing market.

The greenback held near a two-year low as Federal Reserve speakers expressed caution over further interest-rate increases.

The euro, the best-performing Group-of-10 currency this year, maintained its surge against the dollar and the 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.26 per cent.

Corporate results are dominating sentiment this week with investors betting profit growth warrants higher equity prices.

Friday’s report on the US employment market may provide the next inflection point, as investors look for clues on the strength of the world’s largest economy and the Federal Reserve’s next policy move. — Bloomberg