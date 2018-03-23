Asia stocks slump, bonds rise, yen climbs

An electronic board showing the Nikkei share average is seen as market prices are reflected in a glass window at the Tokyo Stock Exchange February 6, 2018. — Reuters picTOKYO, March 23 — Asian stocks followed their US counterparts lower after President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on China heightened concern a trade war could hurt global growth. The yen climbed to its strongest in over a year.

Japan’s Topix index slumped 2.5 per cent and shares in Australia and South Korea also dropped. US stock futures traded lower after the S&P 500 Index sank 2.5 per cent, the biggest drop in six weeks. As investors dumped stocks, they rushed to the safety of Treasuries, where yields fell back toward 2.8 per cent, and the yen, which jumped past 105 per dollar for the first time since November 2016.

The selloff began after Trump instructed US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to levy tariffs on at least US$50 billion (RM196 billion) in Chinese imports. Subsequently, China announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on $3 billion of imports from the US, including products from steel to pork.

Meanwhile, Trump said he is replacing White House National Security Adviser HR McMaster with John Bolton, a former US Ambassador to the United Nations, in the latest shakeup of his administration.

Investor fears of escalating trade tensions are being realised as the US tariffs have already sparked a reciprocal response from China. Traders had already been bracing for the possibility of slowing economic growth as the Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment to further interest-rate increases after Wednesday’s hike.

Furthermore, the US president’s continued shake up of his administration’s top ranks adds an additional level of uncertainty to the current geopolitical environment.

“It’s a significant step in escalation in trade tensions between the US and China,” said Paul Eitelman, senior investment strategist at Russell Investments. “The biggest watchpoint from here is how China responds to this and any potential escalation that creates going forward.”

Elsewhere, oil recovered from earlier declines, rising toward US$65 a barrel. Gold edged higher.

Some key events for this week

The Bank of Russia’s rate decision is today. US government funding is due to expire at the end of the day today.

Main moves in markets — Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1.3 per cent as of 9.09am Tokyo time. Topix index sank 2.4 per cent. Kospi index sank 1.9 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index decreased 1.6 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.05 per cent. The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 105.06 per dollar. The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2324.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.81 per cent. Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.033 per cent. Australia’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 2.667 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5 per cent to US$64.64 a barrel. Gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,332.33 an ounce. LME copper dipped 1.4 per cent to $6,695.00 per metric ton. — Bloomberg