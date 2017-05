Asia stocks ride global momentum, US dollar up on rate hike bets

People are seen in front of an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo January 4, 2017. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, May 3 — Asian stocks followed global indexes higher today, as strong earnings and manufacturing data boosted risk appetite, while expectations that the Federal Reserve will signal a June rate increase later in the session lifted the US dollar.

Oil prices pulled higher after a sharp fall yesterday on technical selling in a market already worried about oversupply and following a rise in output from several members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent early today, within a hair of a near-two-year high hit yesterday.

Australian shares slipped 0.1 per cent.

Hong Kong and South Korea are closed for the Buddha's birthday, and Japan is shut for the rest of the week for the Golden Week holiday.

The MSCI World index hit a record high overnight, while the pan-European Stoxx index jumped to its highest level since August 2015 overnight as major European indexes posted gains.

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher, although Nasdaq futures fell alongside Apple shares in extended trading, after the company reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for the second quarter.

Net income still beat analyst estimates.

A decline in US new vehicle sales for April, following a disappointing March is prompting worries that the industry, which has seen a nearly uninterrupted boom since 2010, may be on a downward swing.

Markets are awaiting word from the Fed, which concludes its two-day meeting later today. With the central bank largely expected to hold interest rates steady, the focus will be on language about future increases.

Since the last meeting, economic data has been mixed, with the economy growing at a sluggish 0.7 per cent annual pace in the first quarter as consumer spending almost stalled, but a surge in business investment and the fastest wage growth in a decade suggest activity will regain momentum as the year progresses.

“Second quarter gross domestic product is already shaping up to be in far better shape and we are seeing calls for economists for growth north of 3 per cent,” Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG in Melbourne, wrote in a note.

“Clearly, the improvement (in broader financial conditions) has been driven by tighter credit spreads and US equity markets hitting all-time highs or approaching them,” he added. “Earnings have been at the heart of this feel-good factor.”

The US dollar was steady at 111.97 yen early today. It touched a six-week high yesterday but fell back to close 0.4 per cent higher.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of trade-weighted peers, slipped 0.1 per cent today after earlier climbing as much as 0.25 per cent.

The euro was marginally higher at US$1.0935, extending yesterday's 0.3 per cent gain.

Sterling was steady at US$1.2938, retaining yesterday's 0.4 per cent gain.

Manufacturing growth for April jumped to six-year highs in Germany and France, and to a three-year high in the UK, data overnight showed.

That followed data from Asian economies including Indonesia, Malaysia, India and Japan that all showed faster manufacturing growth in April. While growth in China eased more than expected, the world's second-largest economy nevertheless avoided a sharp loss of momentum.

In commodities markets, US crude recovered 1 per cent to US$48.11 (RM208.72) a barrel, after sliding 2.4 per cent yesterday to its lowest closing price since March 21.

Gold was flat at US$1,256.58 an ounce. — Reuters