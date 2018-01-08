Asia stocks point higher as earnings season begins

Inflation reports in the US and China are due this week, and a host of addresses from US policymakers may provide detail on the pace of monetary policy tightening in America. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 8 — Asian equities looked set to extend gains as the region’s earnings season ramps up this week, with investors betting that the outlook for economic growth and profits is strong enough to support record-high stock prices.

Futures on Australian and Hong Kong shares rose in most recent trading, with markets in Tokyo closed today for a holiday.

Samsung Electronics Co and a slew of Japanese retailers and manufacturers are among companies giving profit updates this week.

Australian bonds fell today, tracking Friday’s move in Treasuries.

With risk assets enjoying a strong start to 2018, profit results in Asia may dictate the next move for the region’s equity markets.

The S&P 500 Index posted its best week since December 2016 as investors looked past weaker-than-forecast jobs figures, speculating that Republican tax cuts will lead to higher corporate earnings.

Inflation reports in the US and China are due this week, and a host of addresses from US policymakers may provide detail on the pace of monetary policy tightening in America.

Here are the main events to watch for this week:

US inflation data will probably show price pressures remain muted, giving hawks little reason to argue for faster tightening. San Francisco Fed President John Williams and head of the New York Fed Bill Dudley are among policy makers scheduled to speak.

North Korea and South Korea are slated to hold talks tomorrow for the first time since 2015. China producer and consumer prices data is due Wednesday, while a reading on the country’s money supply is expected in coming days.

A UK cabinet reshuffle is coming soon, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday.

Her comments coincided with newspaper reports that she is planning a major cull of senior figures as soon as today to promote fresher faces from a younger and more diverse generation of Conservatives. US firms announcing earnings this week include JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and BlackRock Inc

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Most recent futures trading, from late Friday, saw contracts on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rising 0.3 per cent and those on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climb 0.4 per cent. The S&P 500 Index and MSCI All Country World Index both rose 0.7 per cent on Friday, closing at record highs.

Currencies

The yen was at 113.11 per dollar as of 6 am in Tokyo. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index ended last week flat at 1,152.76. The kiwi slid 0.1 per cent to 71.68 US cents. The euro was little changed at US$1.2027. The pound slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.3562.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased two basis points to 2.48 per cent Friday. Australia’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 2.66 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.9 per cent to US$61.44 a barrel Friday. Gold slid 0.3 per cent to US$1,319.59 an ounce Friday, paring its weekly advance. — Bloomberg