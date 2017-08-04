Asia stocks mixed on Russia probe ahead of jobs

People walk past an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo January 23, 2017. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Aug 4 — Asian equity markets were mixed today as bonds climbed following a Wall Street Journal report that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller was said to have impaneled a grand jury in the ongoing Russia probe.

Investors awaiting the monthly US jobs report got a shock from news that Mueller, who is probing Russia’s interference in 2016 US elections as well as possible collusion with the Trump campaign, has impanelled a grand jury. Australian government bonds yields slid in line with the slump in Treasury and bund yields, while a stronger yen weighed on Japanese stocks.

The Australian dollar fell to the session’s low after the country’s central bank cut its growth forecast in its quarterly statement on monetary policy.

Geopolitics took centre stage again ahead of the closely watched US employment report that may provide clues on the strength of the world’s largest economy and the Federal Reserve’s next policy move. A largely expectation-topping earnings seasons rolls on, with Toyota Motor Corp among the largest companies due to update investors on progress.

The Reserve Bank of Australia lowered its forecast economic growth by half a percentage point this year to 2 per cent to 3 per cent, and a quarter-point in the first half of next to 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, saying the Aussie dollar “had a modest dampening effect” on GDP growth.

The US jobs report for July may show the economy is on a steady trajectory and the labour market is staying tight, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Consensus expects an increase of 180,000 in non-farm payrolls, after a gain of 222,000 in June, and a decline in unemployment to 4.3 per cent from 4.4 per cent. The data will also signal if income gains are enough to keep consumer spending ticking.

Here are the main moves in markets — stocks

Japan’s Topix index slid 0.3 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index also lost 0.2 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi recovered some of yesterday slide to be little changed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were little changed. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 Index slipped 0.1 per cent as of 9.03am in Tokyo. The main gauge lost 0.2 per cent and the MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.1 per cent yesterday.

Currencies

The Aussie fell as low as 79.34 US cents and was 0.1 per cent lower at 79.41. It’s set for its first weekly decline since the start of July.

The yen was little changed against the dollar at 110.09 after falling yesterday. The euro traded at US$1.1874, on course for a fourth week of gains. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.22 per cent after declining five basis points yesterday. Ten-year yield on Australian government notes fell four basis points to 2.63 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at US$49.05 (RM210.10) in early after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session. Gold was steady at US$1,268.40 an ounce. — Bloomberg