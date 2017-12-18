Asia stocks gain on US tax plans, bonds retreat

A man is reflected in an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo October 23, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Dec 18 — Asia-Pacific stocks kicked off the penultimate week of the year on a positive note after a Republican agreement on the shape of US tax cuts aimed at boosting growth in the world’s largest economy.

Equity benchmarks climbed from Sydney to Tokyo, after the S&P 500 Index and other American gauges closed at records on Friday.

Mid-week votes in the House and Senate are planned on the legislation that will reduce corporate and individual tax rates. Lawmakers are aiming for the bill to land on President Donald Trump’s desk for a signature before Christmas.

US Treasury and Australian government bond yields advanced, though the US dollar was getting little lift after it tread water last week. Oil is trading above US$57 (RM232) a barrel. In emerging markets, South Africa’s rand fluctuated ahead of the ruling party’s leadership vote, now scheduled for today. Chile’s peso may gain after a business-friendly candidate won the country’s presidential election.

Elsewhere, bitcoin traded at around US$19,000 as futures trading debuted on the CME Group Inc’s venue, the world’s biggest exchange, giving the cryptocurrency further cachet and access to mainstream investors.

Among the key events investors will be watching this week

President Donald Trump delivers a national-security speech today, when he will call out China for engaging in “economic aggression,” the Financial Times says.

South Africa’s ruling party delayed its leadership vote to today.

The US and UK publish updated estimates of third-quarter GDP The Bank of Japan meets to set monetary policy. The Czech Republic, Hungary, Taiwan and Thailand also set interest rates this week. Nike Inc., FedEx Corp., CarMax Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond, drugstore operator Rite Aid Corp. and Micron Technology Inc. are among companies scheduled to announce earnings.

And these are the main moves in markets — stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7 per cent as of 9.06am Tokyo time, with the Nikkei 225 Stock Average up 0.8 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were up 0.2 per cent after the underlying gauge climbed 0.9 per cent on Friday to 2675.81. Contracts on the Hang Seng Index advanced 0.5 per cent.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 112.74 per US dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed last week. The euro was trading at US$1.1744.

The British pound was at US$1.3316 after slumping 0.8 per cent Friday. The rand was little changed after fluctuating between a gain of 1.5 per cent and drop of the same magnitude against the US dollar in early trading today.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose more than one basis point, to 2.37 per cent. Yields on 10-year Australian government bonds rose more than 4 basis points to 2.57 per cent today.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at US$57.40 a barrel. Gold was little changed at US$1,254.10 an ounce. — Bloomberg