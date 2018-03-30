Asia stocks gain after Wall Street rebound, US dollar steady

A visitor is seen as market prices are reflected in a glass window at the Tokyo Stock Exchange February 6, 2018. — Reuters picTOKYO, March 30 — Stocks in Asia followed their US counterparts higher after the S&P 500 rallied to end a tumultuous quarter on a high note. Volumes are expected to be subdued as most major markets round the world close today during the start of Easter.

With Japan, South Korea and China among the few locations open, investors are still awaiting details on US plans for tariffs on China. Stocks in Tokyo and Seoul rose after the S&P 500 Index closed higher yesterday, led by energy companies and chip-makers.

Ten-year Treasury yields fell below 2.75 per cent after data showed US consumer spending lagged behind income growth for a second month in February. The US dollar steadied and the yen drifted. West Texas oil prices rallied toward US$65 (RM250) a barrel.

The arrival of the holiday will be a relief for many investors following a roller-coaster start to the year in which stellar global equity gains gave way to a volatility blowup in February and a technology-led rout in recent days. Most Western markets are set to close today and many European countries are also out on Monday.

“Let’s get out of this quarter and take a breather,” said Rich Guerrini, the chief executive officer of PNC Investments. “We need some market stability at this point and hopefully we get to some calmer waters.”

Elsewhere, gold steadied and copper rose for a third day. Bitcoin fell toward US$7,000.

These are the main moves in markets — Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3 per cent as of 9.16am Tokyo time. Topix index rose 0.6 per cent. Kospi index rose 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg US Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.05 per cent. The Japanese yen fell less than 0.05 per cent to 106.48 per dollar. The euro was unchanged at US$1.23.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 2.74 per cent yesterday. Japan’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to 0.045 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9 per cent to US$64.94 a barrel yesterday. Gold fell less than 0.05 per cent to US$1,325.48 an ounce yesterday. LME copper increased 0.7 per cent to US$6,714.00 per metric ton. — Bloomberg