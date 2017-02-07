Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits

Appetite for Asian stocks and the euro evaporated today as economic and political fears sent investors seeking shelter in the yen. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Feb 7 — Appetite for Asian stocks and the euro evaporated today as economic and political fears sent investors seeking shelter in the yen, while forecasts China’s foreign exchange reserves has fallen for a seventh month added to jitters.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.15 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.45 per cent as a stronger yen depressed stocks.

Chinese shares were little changed, ahead of data expected to show that foreign exchange reserves fell for the seventh straight month by about US$10.5 billion (RM46.6 billion) to US$3 trillion in January.

But some economists said reserves may have actually risen due to tighter controls on moving money out of the country, as well the impact of a weaker dollar.

Nevertheless, as foreign exchange reserves linger at around US$3 trillion, concerns remain over the speed at which China has depleted its resources to defend the currency.

Overnight, both US and European stocks dropped.

Wall Street dipped as much as 0.2 per cent, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices fell, with investors still waiting for details of US President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

“The longer Congress and the Trump administration dither on fiscal stimulus, the less likely in everyone’s estimation that it will come to pass,” said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

European shares’ declines came on the heels of the French presidential campaign launch of far-right National Front Leader Marine Le Pen on a platform pledging to flight globalisation and take France out of the European Union.

French stocks lost 1 per cent, and yields on 10-year French government bonds hit their highest level since September 2015.

“Despite the reaction in the French yields, polls show Le Pen would finish runner-up by a wide margin to either Independent Emmanuel Macron or Republican Francois Fillon,” James Woods, global investment analyst at Rivkin Securities in Sydney, wrote in a note.

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.07245 today. Yesterday, it dropped as much as 0.7 per cent to a near one-week low before recovering to close down 0.3 per cent.

The dollar rose 0.1 per cent to ¥111.83 today, recovering some of its 0.8 per cent loss from yesterday.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of its peers, was steady, retaining its gains of almost 0.1 per cent from yesterday at 99.907.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.1 per cent to US$0.7652. The New Zealand dollar jumped 0.6 per cent to a near a three-month high of US$0.7368.

The Australian central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at a record low 1.5 per cent when it meets later today.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler said today he would not seek a second term when his current term ends on September 26. Deputy Governor Grant Spencer will fill in for six months while a permanent replacement is recruited.

Oil prices inched higher today after posting their biggest one-day loss since January 18 yesterday, as worries about rising oil supply out of the United States tussled with optimism about output curbs elsewhere.

US crude gained 0.2 per cent to US$53.13 a barrel, after falling 1.5 per cent yesterday.

Global benchmark Brent also advanced 0.3 per cent to US$55.89, reclaiming some of yesterday’s 1.9 per cent loss.

Gold surrendered some of yesterday’s strong gains but hovered close to its three-month high hit on the day.

Spot gold slipped 0.3 per cent to US$1,232.52 an ounce, after surging 1.3 per cent yesterday. — Reuters