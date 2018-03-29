Asia stocks edge up, yen drops amid perceived progress on N. Korea issues

A visitor is seen as market prices are reflected in a glass window at the Tokyo Stock Exchange February 6, 2018. — Reuters pic TOKYO, March 29 — Asian stocks edged up and the safe haven yen was broadly lower against the US dollar today amid perceived progress on North Korea issues, although equity gains were limited after a tech-led retreat on Wall Street.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 per cent.

Australian stocks dipped 0.1 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 1 percent and South Korea's Kospi added 0.1 per cent.

Wall Street closed lower after a rocky session yesterday as gains in consumer staples and healthcare were offset by a sharp drop in Amazon shares and a continuing slide in technology stocks.

“Fears of a global trade war have eased, although concerns still linger about the US technology sector,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

“But equities in Asia will receive support from an easing of tensions regarding North Korea, with countries like Japan seeking a summit,” Ichikawa added.

Japan has sounded out the North Korean government about a bilateral summit, and Pyongyang has discussed the possibility of a leaders' meeting with Japan and other countries, Japan's Asahi newspaper said today.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pledged his commitment to denuclearisation and to meet US officials, China said on Wednesday after his meeting with President Xi Jinping.

The yen, often sought in times of market turmoil and political tensions, retraced its gains against the US dollar.

The greenback was steady at 106.860 yen after it rallied 1.4 per cent yesterday, pulling away from a 16-month trough of 104.560 set on Monday.

With fears of a worldwide trade war receding, the US dollar also gained against other currencies. The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was at 90.068 after reaching a one-week high of 90.147.

Global markets were shaken this month when US President Donald Trump moved to impose tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing threatened similar measures. But fears of a full-blown trade war have eased on hopes that negotiations can bring a compromise.

The euro was a shade lower at US$1.2305 after losing 0.75 per cent yesterday.

Sterling was flat at $1.4077 after losing 0.5 per cent overnight on data showing British retail sales fell in March for the first time in five months.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was at 2.786 per cent after touching a near two-month low of 2.743 per cent overnight on sagging Wall Street shares.

In commodities, US crude futures rose 0.5 per cent to US$64.70 (RM250.58) a barrel, partly recovering after dropping 1 per cent the previous day when data showed US crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week. — Reuters