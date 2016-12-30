Asia stocks, dollar subdued on last trading day of 2016, euro spikes briefly

A man walks past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo November 18, 2016. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Dec 30 — Asian stocks and the US dollar were off to a subdued start today as investors took profits on the last trading day of 2016, while the euro briefly spiked in thin trade.

The euro jumped as much as two per cent early today, its biggest intraday gain since Nov 8, before settling back down to trade 0.6 per cent higher at US$1.0559.

“It's a really thin market today, and suddenly, offers disappeared and short-term players pushed the euro higher and took out stops. That's all,” said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.

The common currency is still down 2.8 per cent for the year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed early today.

In a year marked by major political surprises, including Brexit and the unexpected election of political novice Donald Trump to US President in November, Asia ex-Japan stocks are poised to post a 3.3 per cent gain.

Despite the modest figure — the Dow Jones Industrial Average, in contrast, is up a whopping 14 per cent — that is the Asian index's best performance in four years and follows two years of losses.

Japan's Nikkei retreated 0.7 per cent on a stronger yen, on track for a 0.1 per cent loss in 2016. That is its worst in five years, with the yen's 22 percent surge in the first half of the year slamming the index.

The Japanese currency has since dropped 15 per cent, most of that reflecting exuberance over Trump's anticipated stimulatory policies, but looks set to end the year over three per cent higher.

The greenback, which has soared almost 11 percent against the yen since before the election results were announced, is set to end the year down a little over three per cent.

It was last down 0.2 per cent at 116.41 yen, extending a 0.5 per cent slump seen overnight.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major global peers, dropped 0.5 per cent to 102.17 today, following a 0.6 percent slide yesterday. It is poised to end 2016 3.5 per cent higher.

The Chinese yuan is on track to end the year weaker. The dollar has strengthened 7.1 per cent versus the Chinese currency.

US bond yields, which have reversed course to increase over the past two weeks as investors have sheltered in safer assets, continued that trend. They were at 2.4714 per cent early today, a little above a two-week low touched overnight.

Gold held near a two-week high, basking in its safe haven status amid the broad pull back in risk amid reduced liquidity.

Spot gold edged up 0.3 per cent to US$1,162.14 (RM5,211.03) an ounce, adding to its 1.5 per cent surge yesterday. It's set to end the year up 9.6 per cent.

Oil prices inched up after sliding yesterday in its first day of losses this week, after a surprising rise in US inventories.

US crude added 0.3 per cent to US$53.95 a barrel today, after falling 0.5 per cent yesterday. It is on track for a whopping 47 per cent surge this year, recovering most of its 2015 losses. — Reuters