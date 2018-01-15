Asia shares hit historic high, dollar on defensive

Investors were optimistic that Chinese gross domestic product data due on Thursday would show growth of at least 6.7 per cent for the world’s second biggest economy. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 15 — Asian shares hit historic highs today as Wall Street extended its record-breaking run, while the US dollar remained on the defensive as investors priced in the risk of tighter policies elsewhere in the rich world.

Activity was restrained somewhat as a US holiday today curbed trade in cash Treasuries, though E-Mini futures for the S&P500 made early gains of 0.2 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent to 591.66, finally clearing the former all-time top of 591.50 from late 2007.

Australia’s main index firmed 0.5 per cent, while futures for Japan’s Nikkei pointed to opening gains.

Wall Street was on a roll as the fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off with solid results from banks and robust retail sales, driving investor optimism about economic growth.

The Dow amassed gains of 2 per cent last week, while the Nasdaq gained 1.8 per cent and the S&P 500 1.6 per cent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored eight record closing highs out of the first nine trading days of 2018, while the Dow boasted its sixth closing high of the year.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to increase on average by 12.1 per cent in the quarter, with profit for financial services companies likely to increase 13.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The big consensus trade of being short US dollars into 2018 and long European and US financials continues to work in earnest and this remains the key focal point in the week ahead,” said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at broker IG.

“The decline in the USD index was actually the biggest sell-off since 27 June, with prices closing below the September 8 low. It just shows how much sway the USD bears have right now.”

Dollar in decline

The dollar index showed no sign of bouncing early today, instead edging down to a fresh trough at 90.896.

The euro was up at a three-year peak of US$1.2203 (RM4.85) and holding all of Friday’s 1.3 per cent surge.

The single currency has been bolstered by speculation European Central Bank policymakers are preparing to temper their vast monetary stimulus campaign.

Also helping was news German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party and the Social Democrats (SD) were moving toward formal coalition talks.

Leading members of the Social Democrats said yesterday they would press for improvements to the coalition blueprint, seeking to win over sceptical party members who can torpedo the deal.

The dollar was near a six-week low on the yen at 111.08 yen , while the pound was at its highest since mid-2016 at US$1.3737.

The Canadian dollar also held firm on wagers the country’s central bank would hike interest rates at a policy meeting on Wednesday.

A softening US dollar combined with resilient Chinese demand has been positive for most commodity prices.

Gold stood at US$1,338.34 an ounce after reaching a four-month top of US$1,339.34 on Friday.

Oil prices were a shade lower in early trade, but that followed six straight sessions of gains.

Brent crude futures eased 16 cents to US$69.71 a barrel, while US crude dipped 9 cents to US$64.21. Reuters