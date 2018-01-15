Asia set for equity gains on economic optimism (VIDEO)

Retail sales spurred optimism in the American economy and JPMorgan Chase & Co signaled tax cuts will boost profits, while an acceleration in core inflation bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve’s path of higher rates. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 15 — Asian stocks looked set to build on a strong start to the year after economic reports and earnings in the US spurred optimism for economic growth.

Futures on stock indexes in Japan, Australia, South Korea and Hong Kong all rose.

US markets are shut today for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday after the S&P 500 Index closed on Friday at a fresh all-time high.

The euro remained near a three-year high against the greenback on bets that central bank stimulus will be pared back further in Europe as its economy mends.

Improvements in the global economy are buoying sentiment in the early part of 2018 and equities are building on the stellar gains seen last year.

Growth data from China this week will be closely watched after news that US inflation is picking up and that progress is being made in German politics following months of stalemate.

Money managers will assess progress in corporate America this week with further earnings releases, while results are due across the world from firms in a range of sectors.

Here’s what to watch out for this week:

Earnings season ramps up: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ASML Holdings N.V., Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are among some notable releases.

Industrial production in the US probably increased in December, a report may show Wednesday, completing a solid year for manufacturing.

US housing starts probably slipped in December for the first time in three months as frigid winter weather impeded work, forecasts show ahead of Thursday’s release.

The Bank of Canada’s interest-rate decision comes Wednesday. Monetary policy announcements are also due in South Korea, South Africa and Turkey.

China releases fourth quarter GDP, December industrial production and retail sales Thursday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average added 0.2 per cent in most recent trading, compared with prices from late Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index and on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 0.5 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent on Friday and is up 4.2 per cent this year.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index has risen 4.1 per cent this year having reached an all-time high earlier this month.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9 per cent last week, ending around the weakest since September. The euro was flat at US$1.22 (RM4.85) in early Asian trading after jumping 1.4 per cent in Friday. The pound was at US$1.3736, near the strongest since June 2016, the month of the Brexit vote.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was 2.55 per cent at Friday’s close, up about seven basis points for the week. Australia’s 10-year yield was at 2.77 per cent in early Monday trading, up about two basis points from Friday’s close.

Commodities

Gold futures advanced 1.4 per cent last week to US$1,337.64 an ounce, a fifth straight weekly advance. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at US$64.30 a barrel Friday, completing five days of gains. — Bloomberg