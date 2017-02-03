Asia markets struggle at end of volatile week

Shanghai closed down 0.6 per cent as investors returned from a week-long Chinese New Year break unimpressed by data showing factory activity in the world’s number two economy had stabilised. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Feb 3 — Most Asian markets edged down as dealers moved cautiously today following another tepid lead from Wall Street while focus shifts to the release later in the day of US jobs figures.

Markets have endured a volatile week following Donald Trump’s controversial ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries and claims that China and Japan were currency manipulators.

The unpredictable start to the tycoon’s presidency and his protectionist rhetoric have sent shockwaves through world capitals and fanned worries of a global trade war.

The selling pressure stands in stark contrast to the surge seen in the two months after Trump’s election win, that was stoked by hopes he would press on with promises to ramp up infrastructure spending and cut taxes, firing up the US economy.

“With the news out of Washington and the new administration ramping up even further, past Trump reflation enthusiasm has waned further,” David de Garis, a senior analyst at National Australia Bank said in a commentary.

Tokyo ended flat having swung in and out of positive territory owing to fluctuations in the yen, while Hong Kong slipped 0.4 per cent in late trade.

Shanghai closed down 0.6 per cent as investors returned from a week-long Chinese New Year break unimpressed by data showing factory activity in the world’s number two economy had stabilised.

Sydney eased 0.4 per cent and Seoul added 0.1 per cent while Singapore shed 0.1 per cent. However, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta were up.

“It’s been very choppy waters for investors to navigate through this week,” said Gary Huxtable, client adviser at Atlantic Pacific Securities, in a note.

Attention now turns to the January jobs report due later today, which will provide a better picture of the US economy.

A strong reading will put pressure on the Federal Reserve to consider an interest rate hike in March, analysts said, following a batch of impressive figures this past week.

On forex markets the dollar recovered from morning losses against the yen but investors remain uncertain about its near-term future. It also built on gains against the pound after yesterday’s one per cent surge that was fuelled by a dovish outlook for British spending by the Bank of England.

Policymakers upgraded their growth forecast for the British economy but kept interest rates low and took a cautious stance on future increases, citing an expected slowdown in consumer spending as the weak pound raises the cost of living.

Key figures around 0700 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 18,918.20 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 23,095.31

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 3,140.17 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0752 from US$1.0760

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2517 from US$1.2535

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.00 yen from 112.79 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 36 cents at US$53.90 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 30 cents at US$56.86

New York - Dow: FLAT at 19,884.91 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 per cent at 7,140.75 (close) ― AFP