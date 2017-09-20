Asia markets point to mixed start amid Trump, Fed

An investor stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information filled with green figures indicating falling prices at a brokerage house in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 26, 2013. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 20 — Asian markets may need to gird for another round of geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate North Korea.

With a highly anticipated Federal Reserve policy decision pending, the dollar traded above its recent lows.

Equity-index futures in Asia pointed to a mixed start, with contracts in Australia higher and Japan’s slightly lower. S&P 500 Index futures were little changed in early trading after the underlying benchmark climbed for a third day.

The Mexican peso slipped after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico City.

The yen was flat. Benchmark crude held below US$50 (RM209.57) a barrel and base metals were mixed.

Financial markets remained largely calm yesterday as Trump’s speech to the UN did little to alter views on the tensions over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Absent any North Korean response, attention turns to tomorrow’s Fed decision, with a focus on plans to start shrinking the central bank’s US$4.5 trillion balance sheet.

The fixing of the yuan is also back in focus as investors try to gauge where the People’s Bank of China wants the currency, following a set of weaker-than-expected fixings last week. — Bloomberg