Asia currencies unsettled by Trump, won set for monthly fall

Fears of US trade protectionism is believed to be causing some weakness in the South Korean won. ― Reuters picSINGAPORE, April 28 — Most emerging Asian currencies were fragile today, with the won poised for a monthly fall, after US President Donald Trump said he would "renegotiate or terminate" a free trade pact with South Korea, and that a “major, major” conflict with North Korea is possible.

In an exclusive interview to Reuters, Trump said he would either renegotiate or scrap the five-year-old trade deal (Korus) with South Korea after he is done with a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

Trump also said a major conflict with North Korea is possible in the standoff over its nuclear and missile programmes, although he said he would prefer to solve it diplomatically.

He added that South Korea should pay for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile system now being deployed there to defend against a potential missile attack from North Korea.

“More than the North Korean provocation, I think it is more of Trump raising the pressure about rediscussing the deal that is driving the won. There is also speculation that China could impose new measures over the weekend because the THAAD is being deployed right now,” said Tan Teck Leng, FX strategist for UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.

Elsewhere, signs that the Euorpean Central Bank is not ready to scale back its stimulus programme did little to cheer traders in emerging Asia as it resulted in dollar buying to cover short positions, according to Leng.

The US dollar index which track the movement of US dollar against a basket of six major rivals was up 0.1 per cent at 0430 GMT.

In Asia, the South Korean won led the losses, shedding as much as 0.6 per cent against the US dollar.

Indonesia's rupiah fell to a three-week low. The Thai baht was heading to post a monthly loss, breaking three months of gains.

The Indian rupee weakened against US dollar, but was poised for fourth month of gains.

South Korean won

The won lost for a second session amid renewed political tensions in the Korean Peninsula and after Trump challenged the trade deal between the United States and South Korea.

According to a US Census Bureau data, the US goods trade deficit with South Korea has more than doubled since Korus took effect in March 2012.

Fears of US trade protectionism was causing some weakness in the won, according to Chistopher Wong, senior FX strategist at Maybank.

The won was on track to post a monthly fall, after gaining in the last three months.

Chinese yuan

China's onshore yuan was up 0.1 per cent against dollar today, but was heading for a second straight month of losses.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8931 per US dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix 6.8896.

A trader in Shanghai said traders were cautious of testing the 6.9 yuan per dollar level in case authorities stepped in to prop up the Chinese currency.

Yesterday, a Chinese central bank official said that the country would continue to push for internationalisation of the yuan currency.

The offshore yuan firmed 0.1 per cent against the dollar at 0508 GMT.

Taiwan dollar

The Taiwan dollar edged lower despite strong GDP data that showed the export-driven economy grew for a fourth quarter in a row.

The currency however was still on track to post fourth month of gains. — Reuters