Asean stocks up on Wall Street gains, Thailand near two-year high

Thai shares continue to outperform regional peers, jumping as much as one per cent to a 23-month high. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Jan 26 — South-east Asian stock markets advanced today, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight.

US stock markets climbed yesterday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also closed at record highs for a second consecutive session.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 0.8 per cent, their highest in three months.

Wall Street performance has improved investor sentiment and risk appetite for Asian equities, said Mikey Macanaig, an analyst with Sunsecurities Inc. Markets are seeing money come back to emerging equities, with the Asian market performance in tandem with US markets, Macanaig added.

Thai shares outperformed regional peers, jumping as much as one per cent to a 23-month high.

Gains were supported by energy stocks as oil prices rose today on a weaker US dollar.

Singapore gained 0.4 per cent, led by financial and telecom services stocks.

The city-state's industrial production in December is expected to have continued to rise on an annual basis, a Reuters poll showed.

DBS Group Holdings was the top performer on the index, along with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, followed by South-east Asia's largest telecom company, Singapore Telecommunications.

Philippines rose 0.4 per cent, snapping two sessions of losses, after government data showed the Philippine economy grew faster than expected at the end of last year.

Gross domestic product rose 1.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, picking up from an upwardly revised 1.5 per cent growth in the third quarter and stronger than the 1.6 per cent forecast in a Reuters' poll.

The stronger-than-expected growth data bolsters expectations that the central bank will tighten its monetary policy this year, the Bank of the Philippine Islands said in a note.

BDO Unibank Inc led gains in the financial sector, and was the top performer on the index.

Malaysia and Indonesia gained 0.3 per cent.

Vietnam's financial markets are closed from today to Feb 1 for a national holiday. — Reuters