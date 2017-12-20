Asahi sells Tsingtao to Chinese firms

Asahi bought the stake in 2009 as it looked to expand into the mainland Chinese market. — Reuters picTOKYO, Dec 20 — Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings said today it would sell its 19.99-per cent stake in Tsingtao to the Chinese brewer itself and to Fosun Group.

Fosun will pay US$847 million (RM3.4 billion) to purchase about 90 per cent of some 270 million shares held by the Japanese group, Asahi said in a statement.

Tsingtao separately will buy the remainder for HK$735 million (US$93.94 million).

The deals were reached separately today but the two investors will both pay HK$27.22 per share, the Japanese firm said in a statement.

“We have been reviewing our investments in Chinese beer operations. As a result, we have decided” to sell the Tsingtao shares to the two investors, Asahi said.

Japanese beverage makers have aggressively bought foreign rivals in recent years in a bid to stay competitive as the domestic market shrinks. The trend is accelerated by young people increasingly staying away from alcohol.

