As finance index fall further, Bursa shares turn lower at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning as the finance index fell further, said a dealer.

The Finance index eased 0.31 per cent or 52.38 points to 16,644.18, while finance index-related counters, Maybank shed four sen to RM9.6, PBBank was two sen lower at RM20.34, CIMB declined 1.1 sen at RM6.31 with HLBank and RHB flat at RM15.70 and RM5.07 respectively.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.58 points easier or 0.14 per cent weaker at 1,754.69 from yesterday’s close of 1,757.27.

The index opened 2.58 points higher at 1,759.85.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced winners 316 to 266, with 345 counters unchanged, 901 counters untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 597.76 million shares worth RM463.78 million.

Among other index-linked losers, PChem slid eight sen to RM6.86, Maxis shed seven sen to RM5.49. DIGI was five sen easier at RM4.74 and Astro declined two sen to RM2.54.

Topping the losers list, BKawan fell 14 sen to RM19.04, HCK was down 13 sen to RM5.26, Enra slipped one sen to RM3 and PetGas was lower eight sen at RM18.78.

The FBM Emas Index fell 15.45 points to 12,519.02, the FBMT100 Index declined 17.49 points to 12,158.54 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 18.71 points to 12,709.64.

The FBM 70 lost 20.0 points to 14,926.86 and the FBM Ace was 4.28 points lower at 6,797.28.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index eased 52.38 points to 16,644.18, the Industrial Index slipped 0.29 of-a-point to 3,269.02 and the Plantation Index was 9.88 points weaker at 7,863.01. — Bernama