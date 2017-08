Apple plans to sell C$2.5b in bonds in Canada

The deal will be priced at a spread of 80 basis points over the curve, IFR said. — Reuters picTORONTO, Aug 16 — Apple Inc plans to sell C$2.5 billion (RM8.4 billion) in bonds in a Canadian dollar-denominated issue, which would be a record amount for a foreign issuer in Maple bond market, Thomson Reuters IFR reported yesterday.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the size or price of the deal. — Reuters