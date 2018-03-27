‘Angry Birds’ maker’s chairman faces 20pc pay cut amid stock slump

‘Angry Birds’ characters Bomb, Chuck and Red are pictured during the premiere in Helsinki May 11, 2016. — Reuters picHELSINKI, March 27 — The chairman of the company behind the Angry Birds game faces a 20 per cent pay cut to reflect the loss of market value.

The board of Rovio Entertainment Oyj is proposing to reduce pay for both the chairman and vice chairman, according to a statement today. The current chairman is Mika Ihamuotila.

According to the new proposal made at a shareholder meeting, the chairman’s pay would be cut to €9,500 (RM45,920) a month from €12,000, and the vice chairman’s to €7,500 from €10,000. Other board members would still be paid €5,000 a month each.

The board had previously proposed keeping the fees unchanged for the two top jobs, but reviewed that decision following criticism in local media, which also noted the Rovio chairman was paid more than his counterparts at much larger companies such as Wartsila Oyj, Metso Oyj and Konecranes Oyj.

Rovio has lost almost 60 per cent of its market value since its September initial public offering, disappointing investors repeatedly with higher marketing costs and deteriorating prospects. It’s now valued at just €382 million, compared with more than €900 million at the IPO. — Bloomberg