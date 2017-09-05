‘Angry Birds’ maker Rovio plans to list its shares

Angry Birds characters Bomb, Chuck and Red are pictured during the premiere in Helsinki, Finland, May 11, 2016. — Reuters pic HELSINKI, Sept 5 — Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment Ltd is considering to list its shares in Helsinki, bourse operator Nasdaq said today.

Nasdaq did not give further details, but said Rovio was due to hold a press conference later today.

Following years of falling earnings, job cuts and restructuring, Rovio returned to profit in 2016 on the back of its Angry Birds 3D movie and recovering game sales.

Rovio is 70 per cent owned by Kaj Hed, the uncle of company co-founder Niklas Hed.

Other investors include venture firms Accel Partners and Atomico. — Reuters