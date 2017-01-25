AMMB Group Chairman Azman Hashim plans to retire

AMMB GroupUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — AMMB Holdings Bhd’s Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim plans to retire from the group and several other operating entities over the next two years.

The operating entities are namely AmMetLife Takaful Bhd, where he would be retire by end-February this year, AmBank Islamic Bhd (end-April), AmMetLife Insurance Bhd (end-December), AmGeneral Insurance Bhd (end-December), AmBank (M) Bhd (end-December 2018) and AmInvestment Bank Bhd (end-December 2018).

“Azman is confident that it is now the right time for him to initiate the planned transition of the chairmanship at the respective operating entities,” said AMMB in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

It said Azman, who had put in place changes to the group’s senior management, would remain as AMMB Chairman and focus on strategic initiatives to strengthen the group.

“Over the last 35 years, Azman has been a guiding force in building the group to what it is today.

“He has been exemplary in his role as chairman of the respective entities.

Indeed, this transition and succession planning is another testament of his foresight in strengthening the group’s growth in the decades to come,” it added. ― Bernama