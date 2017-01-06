Amid Trump tension, China said to mull scrutiny of US firms

China is prepared to step up its scrutiny of US companies in the event US President-elect Donald Trump takes punitive measures against Chinese goods and triggers a trade war after he takes office, according to people familiar with the matter. — Reuters picBEIJING, Jan 6 — China is prepared to step up its scrutiny of US companies in the event President-elect Donald Trump takes punitive measures against Chinese goods and triggers a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies after he takes office, according to people familiar with the matter.

The options include subjecting well-known US companies or ones that have large Chinese operations to tax or antitrust probes, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. Other possible measures include the launch of anti-dumping investigations and scaling back government purchases of American products, according to the people.

The move illustrates how the fallout from escalating tensions between the two nations could spread to companies. Trump has made China a frequent target of his attacks and nominated trade-related officials that the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said would form an “iron curtain” of protectionism.

Any retaliation by China against Trump could be risky. A backlash may result in China damaging access to its biggest trading partner, said Michael Every, head of financial markets research at Rabobank Group in Hong Kong.

“When you have a country with a large trade deficit that retaliates against a country with a large trade surplus with it, it’s the country with the trade deficit that wins,” said Every. “The country with the surplus loses, every time.”

America’s trade deficit with China narrowed to US$31.1 billion (RM139.1 billion) from US$32.5 billion in October as US exports to the nation were the strongest since December 2013, according to the most recent data available. That brought the trade deficit to US$288.78 billion for the ten months to the end of October.

Playing chicken

China’s central government compiled the possible countermeasures after collecting opinions from various departments, the people said. The punitive steps would only be carried out if the US acts first and after senior Chinese leaders sign off on them, they said.

In response to Bloomberg queries, China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen touted the benefits of maintaining good bilateral relations, saying that US investments have not only helped Chinese employment but have also led to immense wealth for American companies.

“I believe win-win economic ties between the two nations will keep moving forward,” Wang said. “No one wants a lose-lose scenario, and no one will want to harm the win-win ties. I’m still optimistic about future China-US economic relations.”

Wang also said the Ministry of Commerce will seek to level the playing field for foreign companies pitching to win government contracts and that it wouldn’t discriminate against foreign companies’ products made in China.

Representatives at China’s State Administration of Taxation and General Administration of Customs either didn’t respond or couldn’t immediately comment to Bloomberg queries. Representatives at Trump’s transition team didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Late last year, China fined General Motors Co, the second-largest foreign carmaker in the country, nearly US$30 million for antitrust violations after the company was accused of setting minimum prices on some models made by its SAIC General Motors joint venture. GM said at the time it respects local laws and that it would fully support its venture in China to ensure all appropriate actions are taken.

Given how much they have at stake — Rhodium Group estimates American multinational corporations have poured more than US$228 billion into China since 1990 — US business groups have a history of pushing back against Washington on trade issues with China. In the 1990s, companies including Boeing Co, Motorola Inc and American International Group Inc were involved in lobbying efforts in the annual battle to renew China’s most-favoured nation status that gave its exports low-tariff status in the US In 2011, trade groups representing companies including Microsoft Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc lobbied against legislation to pressure China to raise the value of its currency.

“Discriminating against foreign companies in the enforcement of laws and regulations harms not just those companies, but also the millions of Chinese who work for them, their local partners and those who use their products and services,” said William Zarit, chairman of the Beijing-based American Chamber of Commerce in China. “We urge the governments of both countries to find ways to build trust through increasing transparency, and to establish a level trade and commercial playing field.” — Bloomberg