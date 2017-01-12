Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:19 pm GMT+8

Amazon to pay Canada fine over pricing practices

Thursday January 12, 2017
07:57 AM GMT+8

The agency determined that Amazon relied on its suppliers to provide list prices for its Canadian website without verifying that those prices were accurate. — File picThe agency determined that Amazon relied on its suppliers to provide list prices for its Canadian website without verifying that those prices were accurate. — File picMONTREAL, Jan 12 — The Canadian branch of US online retailer Amazon will pay C$1.1 million (RM3,742,497) over allegedly misleading pricing on its website, the government said yesterday.

The Competition Bureau, after a months-long investigation of Amazon pricing practices between May 2014 and May 2016, concluded that the company’s common practice of comparing its prices to a regular price, or “list price,” suggesting savings for consumers, was misleading.

The agency determined that Amazon relied on its suppliers to provide list prices for its Canadian website without verifying that those prices were accurate.

“These claims created the impression that prices for items offered on www.amazon.ca were lower than prevailing market prices,” the Canadian antitrust watchdog agency said in a statement.

Amazon will pay a C$1 million penalty and C$100,000 towards the Competition Bureau’s costs as part of an agreement settling the agency’s concerns, it said.

The agency noted that Amazon had already changed the way it advertises list prices on its Canadian website to accurately represent the savings available to consumers.

The new policies “have had an effect beyond the Canadian website, including on savings claims for products sold on www.amazon.com,” Amazon’s US website, it added. — AFP

