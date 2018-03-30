Amazon is latest Trump target stock: Effects usually short-lived

US President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One as he departs for Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland March 23, 2018. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 30 — US President Donald Trump singled out Amazon.com Inc for criticism yesterday after a roughly year-long hiatus from using his Twitter account to attack or praise individual companies.

The share prices of most of those companies immediately moved sharply up or down, depending on the content of Trump's comment, but the impact is generally short-lived.

Following is a list of companies or industries targeted in Trump's tweets, starting with the most recent:

Amazon.com Inc

Trump tweeted yesterday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments,” takes advantage of the US Postal Service has put many retailers out of business.

After falling as much as 4.6 per cent early in the session, shares closed up 1.1 per cent atUS $1,447.34 (RM5,584.88) versus a 1.4 per cent gain in the S&P 500.

Drug companies

Trump sent a tweet on March 7, 2017 before the market opened that he was “working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down!”

Pfizer Inc shares are up 3.3 per cent since then, Merck & Co Inc is down 18.1 per cent, Amgen Inc is down 5 per cent and Gilead Sciences Inc is up 7.5 per cent.

Exxon Mobil Group

Trump congratulated the oil company in a tweet after the closing bell on March 5, 2017 for an investment programme that would create “45,000 construction & manufacturing jobs in the US Gulf Coast region.” Shares of the Dow component are down 9.5 per cent since.

Fiat Chrysler NV

Trump applauded the company on Twitter on Jan. 9, 2017 for plans to invest in Michigan and Ohio plants. Its US-listed shares have jumped nearly 95 per cent since the tweet.

Toyota Motor Corp

Trump, who campaigned on promises to keep manufacturing in the United States, tweeted on Jan 5, 2017 that he would impose a fee if the Japanese automaker built its Corolla models for the US. market in Mexico. Toyota's US-listed shares are up 8.2 per cent since.

General Motors Co

Trump on Jan 3, 2017 threatened a “big border tax” on GM for making its Chevy Cruze model in Mexico. GM shares fell briefly in premarket trade following the tweets and recovered to finish the trading session up 0.9 per cent. Shares of the automaker are up 3.4 per cent since.

Lockheed Martin Corp

Trump tweeted on Dec 12, 2016 that the US defence company's F-35 fighter jet programme was “out of control.” Lockheed Martin shares fell 2.5 per cent on the day of the tweet but are up 1.9 per cent through yesterday's close.

Boeing Co

In a Dec 6, 2016 tweet, Trump criticised costs of the Air Force One plane manufactured by the company. Shares of the Dow component have surged 115.4 per cent since that time.

United Technologies Corp

Trump tweeted on Nov 24, 2016 about working on a deal with the Dow component to keep jobs at its Carrier unit in Indiana. The stock has risen 7.6 per cent since.

Ford Motor Co

Shares are down 5.6 per cent since Trump tweeted late on Nov 17, 2016 that the company would keep jobs in Kentucky. — Reuters