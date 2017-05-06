Last updated -- GMT+8

Alitalia had debts of US$3.3b at the end of Feb, says government

Saturday May 6, 2017
11:11 PM GMT+8

An airplane of Alitalia approaches to land at Fiumicino international airport in Rome, May 3, 2017. — Reuters picAn airplane of Alitalia approaches to land at Fiumicino international airport in Rome, May 3, 2017. — Reuters picMILAN — Loss-making airline Alitalia, which asked to be put under special administration on Tuesday, had debts of around €3 billion (approx. RM14.3 billion) as of Feb. 28, Italy’s government said.

In a document marking the opening of the special administration process and the appointment of three commissioners that will run the airline from now on, the government said today Alitalia had current liabilities of around €2.3 billion and assets worth €921 million.

Alitalia, 49 per cent owned by Etihad Airways, has filed to be put under special administration for the second time in less than a decade after workers rejected its latest rescue plan, starting a process that will lead to the carrier being overhauled, sold off or wound up. — Reuters

