Alipay now available at all 242 Starbucks outlet in Malaysia

The Starbucks logo is seen at the coffee shop in Petaling Jaya. Tourists from mainland China can now use Alipay to make payment in yuan at all 242 Starbucks outlets in Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Tourists from mainland China can now use Alipay, an e-wallet platform, to make payment in yuan at all 242 Starbucks outlets in Malaysia.

In a statement yesterday, Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd said Chinese tourists who paid by Alipay could also enjoy a 10 per cent discount with a cap at five yuan (RM3.20) and free drink size upgrade at the same time, once a week, between Aug 18 and Oct 31, 2017.

“Each customer will also receive a 10 per cent-off e-voucher for future use upon completion of the first transaction,” it said.

Berjaya Food Bhd Chief Executive Officer Sydney Quays said with the acceptance of Alipay in April 2017, the move would enable Chinese tourists to just flash their mobile application at the counter without going through money exchange to purchase a cup of coffee.

Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company is a wholly-owned unit of Berjaya Food Bhd. —Bernama