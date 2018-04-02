Alibaba takes full ownership of China online delivery platform Ele.me

A sign of Alibaba Group is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 3, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced today that it will acquire all outstanding shares that it does not already own in Ele.me, a leading online delivery and local services platform in China, in a transaction that implies the enterprise value of Ele.me at US$9.5 billion (RM36.7 billion).

Alibaba and its affiliate, Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co Ltd currently own approximately 43 per cent of the outstanding voting shares of Ele.me.

“This acquisition will deepen Ele.me’s integration into Alibaba’s ecosystem and advance Alibaba’s New Retail strategy to provide a seamless online and offline consumer experience in the local services sector,” Alibaba said in a statement.

Ele.me also complements Koubei, Alibaba’s affiliated local services platform and provides extended synergies.

The China online delivery platform Ele.me will continue to operate in its own brand and work closely with existing partners and merchants.

Ele.me will build on its core expertise in food delivery to provide consumers with a wider range of products and services on demand, the statement said.

Alibaba will lend its full support to Ele.me including access to its New Retail infrastructure, product offerings and technology expertise.

“We are excited for Ele.me to become a part of the Alibaba ecosystem,” said chief executive officer (CEO) of Alibaba Group, Daniel Zhang.

“Looking forward, Ele.me can leverage Alibaba’s infrastructure in commerce and find new synergies with Alibaba’s diverse businesses to add further momentum to the New Retail initiative,” he added.

Meanwhile, founder of Ele.me, Zhang Xuhao said the company shares the same strategic vision that New Retail has a bright future and being part of Alibaba’s ecosystem will take Ele.me’s growth to a new level.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Zhang Xuhao will become chairman of Ele.me and special advisor to Alibaba’s CEO on New Retail strategy. Wang Lei, the vice-president of Alibaba Group, will become chief executive of Ele.me. — Bernama