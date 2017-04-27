Last updated -- GMT+8

Airbus Q1 core profit down 52pc, reaffirms targets

Thursday April 27, 2017
01:27 PM GMT+8

PARIS, April 27 — Europe’s Airbus today posted a 52 per cent drop in first-quarter profit, weighed down by weaker prices for some jets as it changes over to new models and higher production costs, but reaffirmed targets for higher profits for the year.

The world’s second-largest planemaker after Boeing said adjusted operating profit fell to €240 million (RM1.1 billion), while revenues rose 7 per cent to €12.988 billion.

Analysts were on average expecting adjusted operating income of €344 million, down 31 per cent, and 5.5 per cent higher revenues of €12.857 billion, according to a Reuters poll. — Reuters

