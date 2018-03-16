AirAsia X waiting for right time to fly back into Europe, Rafidah says

Rafidah said for now, the long-haul budget airline is still looking at expansion in Asia. ― Reuters picSINGAPORE, March 16 — AirAsia X is waiting for the right time to fly back to Eurrope, says Non-Executive Independent Chairman, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz.

Speaking to Bernama on the sidelines of the Asia Marketing Forum 2018 here today, she said for now, the long-haul budget airline is still looking at expansion in Asia.

“We are concentrating on our growth area first,” she added.

Rafidah was one of the speakers at the forum organised by the Marketing Institute of Singapore.

She spoke on “The Spirit of Entrepreneurship and Marketing: Unique Challenges and Opportunities in Asia.”

The former cabinet minister said that any business should know how to deal with cost effectiveness.

Sharing AirAsia X’s experience in pulling out of London and Paris in early 2012, Rafidah said the airline had to make that decision as the route was not cost effective.

“Business is about making money. We are not doing a social service by subsidising passengers,” she said.

Without setting out any time frame, Rafidah said AirAsia X is still looking at the viability of the route to the business before continuing it.

In making the decision in 2012, AirAsia X said the aircraft it was flying, the four-engine Airbus A340, was not cost effective for the ultra-long flight from Kuala Lumpur.

In April 2017, the plan for a return to Europe resurfaced as AirAsia Bhd Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the airline was about to relaunch the route when the Ukraine crisis happened.

However, two months later, Fernandes decided not to fly the ultra-long haul route, citing it as “not relevant” at that time.

Aviation observers said AirAsia X’s destination could be London, Manchester or even Dublin.

Institute of Marketing Malaysia President, Datuk Sharifah Mohd Ismail was also present at the Forum, while leading a 20-member delegation. — Bernama