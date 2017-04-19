AirAsia unit buys stake in Touristly Travel

AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL), a unit of AirAsia Bhd, has acquired a stake in Touristly Travel Sdn Bhd. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — AirAsia Bhd’s unit, AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL), has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Touristly Travel Sdn Bhd.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd today, AirAsia said, it had executed a share subscription agreement (SSA) and a shareholders agreement (SHA) with Touristly Travel today.

“The SSA is for the subscription of 50 per cent ordinary shares in Touristly Travel and SHA, signed between the shareholders, is to govern the relationship between the parties of Touristly Travel,” it said.

The shareholding ratio of the parties stood at AAIL (50 per cent), Aaron Ram Sarma (20.7 per cent), Jeffrey Saw Meng Lai (13.6 per cent), Wong Chin Kit (1.4 per cent, Netrove Ventures Corp (9.6 per cent) and Tune Labs Sdn. Bhd. (4.8 per cent).

AAIL and Touristly Travel have also signed a convertible loan agreement where AAIL will be providing a convertible loan of RM5 million, it said. — Bernama