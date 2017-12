AirAsia in leadership shakeup

AirAsia's Aireen Omar is promoted from chief executive officer to group deputy CEO in charge of digital transformation and corporate services. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Low-cost carrier AirAsia announced today that Aireen Omar will be promoted from chief executive officer to the group's deputy CEO in charge of digital transformation and corporate services.

She will be replaced by Riad Asmat while Captain Adrian Jenkins is now chief operating officer.

Riad was previously with Naza Corp and Proton Bhd, and once served as the chief executive of Caterham Automotive in the United Kingdom.