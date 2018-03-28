Air China’s full-year profit hits highest since 2011 on cargo demand

A worker climbs out from behind the arrival display board at the airport in Beijing, China, December 9, 2017. ― Reuters picBEIJING, March 28 — Air China Ltd yesterday posted its strongest profit since 2011, albeit missing analyst forecasts, as a buoyant cargo market and strengthening yuan helped boost earnings.

The earnings miss, however, caused its Hong Kong shares to slide more than 3 per cent this morning to their lowest since early February, with analysts saying that the operating costs posted by China’s flag carrier were surprisingly high.

Air China said 2017 profit attributable to shareholders rose 6.3 per cent from a year earlier to 7.24 billion yuan (RM4.44 billion).

That compared with the 9.22 billion yuan average of 17 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll. Revenue rose 7.7 per cent to 121.4 billion yuan.

Passenger yields fell 0.45 per cent to 0.53 yuan per revenue passenger as its passenger capacity grew by 6.3 per cent over the year. Revenue from cargo operations, which have benefited from a global recovery in demand, jumped 23.5 per cent.

The airline said fuel costs jumped 29.2 per cent to 6.42 billion yuan, contributing to the overall 15 per cent rise in operating expenses for the year.

These higher costs were however mitigated by 2.94 billion yuan in foreign exchange gains as the yuan has gained about 10 per cent against the US dollar since the start of 2017.

Air China and its main rivals have taken out many dollar-denominated loans to buy aircraft, so the strengthening of the yuan has helped them cut finance costs.

In a detailed earnings report published later yesterday, the carrier said it recorded a loss on an investment of 986 million yuan in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, in which Air China holds a 30 per cent stake through cross-shareholding, representing a year-on-year increase of 327 million yuan.

The Hong Kong carrier reported its biggest annual loss in nine years earlier this month.

Rival China Southern Airlines Co Ltd on Monday posted a 17 per cent jump in profit. China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd is expected to report its results later in the week. — Reuters