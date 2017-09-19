Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ahmad Fuaad to helm Malakoff from Oct 1

Tuesday September 19, 2017
11:57 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Largest US toy store chain Toys ‘R’ Us files for bankruptcy protectionLargest US toy store chain Toys ‘R’ Us files for bankruptcy protection

Vida ‘bathes’ in tubful of money in new ‘I Am Me’ music videoVida ‘bathes’ in tubful of money in new ‘I Am Me’ music video

The Edit: See this new teaser for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’The Edit: See this new teaser for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

Bangladesh PM expects no help from Trump on RohingyaBangladesh PM expects no help from Trump on Rohingya

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Mohd Kenali will be the new Malakoff Corp Bhd (MCB) CEO effective October 1. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Ahmad Fuaad Mohd Kenali will be the new Malakoff Corp Bhd (MCB) CEO effective October 1. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― Outgoing Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Mohd Kenali, will be the new Malakoff Corp Bhd (MCB) CEO effective October 1.

MCB, an independent power producer, told Bursa Malaysia, with the appointment of Ahmad Fuaad, its acting CEO, Habib Husin will relinquish the position effective October 1 and remain the Executive Vice President, Operations of the company.

Ahmad Fuaad will remain a board member of the car maker until September 30.He was appointed CEO and Executive Director of Proton on April 1 last year.

Prior to his appointment in Proton, he was the Chief Operating Officer ― Finance & Corporate and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of DRB-HICOM Bhd from August 2013 to March 2016.

He began his career with Arthur Andersen & Co in 1994. ― Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline