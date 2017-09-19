Ahmad Fuaad to helm Malakoff from Oct 1

Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Mohd Kenali will be the new Malakoff Corp Bhd (MCB) CEO effective October 1. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― Outgoing Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Mohd Kenali, will be the new Malakoff Corp Bhd (MCB) CEO effective October 1.

MCB, an independent power producer, told Bursa Malaysia, with the appointment of Ahmad Fuaad, its acting CEO, Habib Husin will relinquish the position effective October 1 and remain the Executive Vice President, Operations of the company.

Ahmad Fuaad will remain a board member of the car maker until September 30.He was appointed CEO and Executive Director of Proton on April 1 last year.

Prior to his appointment in Proton, he was the Chief Operating Officer ― Finance & Corporate and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of DRB-HICOM Bhd from August 2013 to March 2016.

He began his career with Arthur Andersen & Co in 1994. ― Bernama